Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten leaders
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Big Ten play is set to resume Sunday. You know, probably. Whether or not all four games on the schedule are played Sunday remains to be seen. Mostly because Illinois had enough players in COVID-19 protocol to cancel Wednesday's game against Florida A&M, Northwestern dumped a Thursday game against Prairie View A&M and both Ohio State and Penn State are supposed to play and both programs were among the first in the Big Ten to hit the pause button this season.
So cross all your fingers and toes that some games actually happen. Before they do, though, let's take a look at some of the Big Ten statistical leaders through the first third (or so) of the season:
Scoring
1. Keegan Murray, Iowa — 23.2 ppg
2. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois — 21.8 ppg
3. Johnny Davis, Wisconsin — 20.9 ppg
4. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State — 20.6 ppg
5. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana — 19.3 ppg
Davis is a bit of an outlier here. But only if you weren't paying attention this summer when the Badgers' guard got a shot on the U.S. roster for the FIBA U19 World Cup. He wasn't that team's star, but the selection alone sort of alluded to a breakout sophomore season.
Rebounding
1. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois — 12.1 rpg
2. John Harrar, Penn State — 10.6 rpg
3. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan — 9.1 rpg
4. Trevion Williams, Purdue — 8.9 rpg
5. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana — 8.5 rpg
How wild is it that Williams is playing at near All-American level (he's at least in the conversation) and he comes off the bench for the Boilermakers? Purdue's starting center, 7-foot-4 sophomore Zach Edey ranks 11th in the league at 7.5 rebounds per game.
Assists
1. Alonzo Verge Jr., Nebraska — 5.9 apg
2. Boo Buie, Northwestern — 5.7 apg
3. Tyson Walker, Michigan State — 5.5 apg
4. Jalen Pickett, Penn State — 4.4 apg
T5. A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State — 4.3 apg
T5. Jamari Wheeler, Ohio State — 4.3 apg
T5. Xavier Johnson, Pittsburgh — 4.3 apg
This group illustrates the state of college basketball in 2021-22 given five of the seven transferred in to the Big Ten this season. Verge previously played at Arizona State, Walker parachuted in from Northeastern, Pickett started his career at Siena, Wheeler made the Big Ten flip from Penn State and Johnson came from Pittsburgh.
Steals
1. Caleb McConnell, Rutgers — 2.4 spg
2. Hakim Hart, Maryland — 2.0 spg
T3. Payton Willis, Minnesota — 1.6 spg
T3. Alonzo Verge Jr., Nebraska — 1.6 spg
T3. Johnny Davis, Wisconsin — 1.6 spg
Can't say any of these five are making a great case for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors. Illinois guard Trent Frazier is, of course, gunning for that honor in his super senior season. He currently ranks sixth in the league at 1.6
Blocked shots
1. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana — 3.2 bpg
2. Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State — 3.1 bpg
3. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State — 2.9 bpg
4. Pete Nance, Northwestern — 2.0 bpg
5. Keegan Murray, Iowa — 1.9 bpg
I'd say this would be Jackson-Davis' best route to a potential All-Big Ten First Team honor, but the Indiana forward still has several bigs he'll have to pass. Namely Cockburn, Liddell and Williams.
Field goal percentage
1. Zach Edey, Purdue — 71.6 percent
2. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois — 62.2 percent
T3. Trevion Williams, Purdue — 61.8 percent
T3. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana — 61.8 percent
5. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan — 60.3 percent
Free throw percentage
1. Alfonso Plummer, Illinois — 97.3 percent
2. Kyle Young, Ohio State — 85.2 percent
3. Brad Davison, Wisconsin — 84.4 percent
4. Keegan Murray, Iowa — 83.3 percent
5. Johnny Davis, Wisconsin — 82.6 percent
Young, of course, is the only "big man" on this list. Murray might also be 6-8, but Young plays a much more 15 feet and in game. The Ohio State forward has missed just four free throws in nine games.
Three-point percentage
1. Payton Willis, Minnesota — 46.0 percent
2. Alfonso Plummer, Illinois — 44.7 percent
3. Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue — 43.7 percent
4. Justin Ahrens, Ohio State — 43.1 percent
5. Jordan Bohannon, Iowa — 42.3 percent
It's rather impressive Plummer is shooting the percentage he is given the fact he made 5 of 18 three-pointers (27.8 percent). In the last eight games, though, Plummer is 37 of 76 (48.7 percent)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).