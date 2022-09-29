Good Morning, Illini Nation: BIg Ten preview - Illinois
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
We've made it to Illinois, and if you've been following along the last two weeks you'll realize that the Illini are the 13th team in this series. So ... not No. 1 in what will eventually be my ballot for the preseason Big Ten poll. But, hey, this is still conference title contention territory.
Three key departures
- Kofi Cockburn, Alfonso Plummer, Trent Frazier
Fun fact: These three were the top three scorers last season. Also gone are the players that occupied the fourth, fifth and seventh spots in that list with Jacob Grandison transferring to Duke, Andre Curbelo to St. John's and Da'Monte Williams starting his professional career in Portugal. It goes without saying that Cockburn's departure will be felt the most. Not only does Illinois lose a consistent double-double from the 7-foot center, but everything the Illini will do on the court this coming season will be different without him. Note I said different. That doesn't mean Illinois will be worse. Someone will have to make up 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game — the rebounds are the key thing — but it's not like the roster is suddenly devoid of talent.
Two key additions
- Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer
Speaking of talent ... these guys. Illinois hit the transfer portal this offseason and landed two of the top 20(?) players available. There's some disparity in the various transfer portal rankings, but Shannon and Mayer are the talent infusion the Illini needed. It's an interesting dynamic for both. They were never the guy at Texas Tech and Baylor, respectively, and while there's no guarantee that's their future in Champaign they'll both land in a more primary role at Illinois. Their experience on winning teams is a boon for the Illini, too, given the rest of the roster is rather young.
One storyline to follow
Is it fair to place the fate of Illinois' season on Skyy Clark's shoulders? Probably not. He's a true freshman that tore an ACL like 15 months ago. He's healthy, but there was very little meaningful, competitive basketball since that summer 2021 injury. Here's the deal, though. Clark was once considered a top 10 prospect in the Class of 2022. The only thing that changed was the injury. He didn't play (a few senior season games at Montverde Academy don't really count) and fell down the rankings. If he plays like a top 10 prospect? The floor and ceiling for this Illinois team will get significantly higher. Those have historically been the one-and-done, ready-for-the-league guys. Having one of them running the point would be pretty good for the Illini.
