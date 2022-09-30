Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Indiana
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
We've reached the end of the Big Ten previews and the No. 1 team in the ballot I'll have to submit soon (like this weekend) for the Big Ten preseason poll organized by my conference colleagues Adam Jardy and Brendan Quinn. (Shoutout to them for making it happen). Here we go with the Hoosiers:
Three key departures
- Rob Phinisee, Parker Stewart, Michael Durr
All three of Phinisee (Cincinnati), Stewart (UT Martin) and Durr (UCF) transferred this offseason. Here's the kicker. Indiana didn't exactly take that big of a hit. Phinisee's role diminished last season to where he fell out of the starting lineup and was relegated to backing up Xavier Johnson. Stewart did start 31 of 34 games and was the team's fourth-leading scorer, but there are in-house options to replace him. And Durr barely played in a frontcourt dominated by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. In short, the Hoosiers should be fine.
Two key additions
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau
Indiana was one of the few teams nationally — at least so it seems — that didn't add any players through the transfer portal. The Hoosiers did bring in four freshmen, though, with a pair of five-stars in Hood-Schifino and Reneau leading the way. They teamed up to win back-to-back GEICO Nationals titles at Montverde Academy (Fla.), and after a coaching change at Florida, Reneau flipped to the Hoosiers. Don't be surprised to see Hood-Schifino, who is the highest-ranked freshmen in the Big Ten, take Stewart's spot in the Indiana starting lineup.
One storyline to follow
It's simple really. This is mostly the same Indiana team that went 21-14 last season and went 9-11 in the Big Ten to finish ninth in the league. Will they improve enough in year two of the Mike Woodson era to fare better in the conference? We'll soon find out. It could hinge on Woodson opening up Jackson-Davis' game. It will almost assuredly hinge on the Hoosiers shooting the ball from three-point range better than they did a year ago. They made 33.3 percent of their threes last season to rank 216th nationally. That won't get the job done.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).