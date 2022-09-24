Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Iowa
We've reached the top half of the Big Ten — at least the way I see it heading into the 2022-23 season — with the Iowa Hawkeyes:
Three key departures
- Keegan Murray, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery
Iowa managed to go from one First Team All-American to another with Murray replacing Luka Garza as Iowa's No. 1 option. It was a different look for the Hawkeyes, but no less effective. Bohannon and McCaffery might not have been crowd favorites in the Big Ten — Bohannon disliked by basically everyone and McCaffery at least by former Illini Da'Monte Williams — but with their exhausted eligibility comes the loss of a huge amount of experience. That could be just as difficult to replace as Murray's production.
Two key additions
- Dasonte Bowen, Josh Dix
Let's be honest. To expect much from either true freshman guard is probably not the move. Neither was ranked all that high — Bowen just inside the top 150 and Dix just on the outside looking in. They're simply the only additions after Iowa whiffed in the transfer portal. And while there are some minutes available in a post-Bohannon world, the more likely scenario is Ahron Ulis breaks through as a junior now that he's got the opportunity. Not to mention Tony Perkins is back and the likelihood Iowa goes wing heavy since that's the strength of the roster.
One storyline to follow
Can Iowa pull off the twin replacement with Kris Murray simply sliding into the primary role his brother had last season? The remaining Murray had some intriguing "per 40 minutes" numbers in 2021-22. The 6-foot-8 forward started just one game out of 35, and is per 40 numbers would have had him averaging (theoretically, of course) 21.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. There's this idea Kris can be Keegan, and his Torvik projection is at 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as part of a 1-2 combo with Patrick McCaffery, who is also in line for a bigger role.
