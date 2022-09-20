Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Maryland
We stay out East for the next team in our series previewing the Big Ten and take a look at Maryland with its new coach Kevin Willard:
Three key departures
- Eric Ayala, Fatts Russell, Qudus Wahab
It's OK to question just how much of a loss Wahab actually is given he couldn't match his level of production from his breakout 2020-21 season at Georgetown. Maybe going back to the Hoyas as a boomerang transfer will be good for him. As far as replacing Wahab, the Terps are banking on a similar type of sophomore improvement from Julian Reese. Donta Scott and Hakim Hart don't make for a huge frontcourt, but they've got some talent. Losing Ayala and Russell is different because ... there goes the starting backcourt. Willard has to start from scratch.
Two key additions
- Jahmir Young, Donald Casey
And Willard will start over in the backcourt with a pair of transfers in Young (Charlotte) and Casey (Georgetown). The obvious hope in College Park, Md., is Young is able to make the jump up from Conference USA and still produce. If he can match what he did for the 49ers last season at 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, Maryland might not miss a beat. That's a fairly big ask, though. Carey already did the transfer up thing after starting his career at Mount St. Mary's, transferring to Siena and then to Georgetown. It took him a year with the Hoyas to find his footing, but he averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season.
One storyline to follow
Can Willard make Maryland basketball Maryland basketball again? Mark Turgeon never really did following in the footsteps of national championship winning coach Gary Williams. (And Danny Manning was never going to get the job full time). Recruiting the DMV will be important, and Willard has done that with all three of his four-star recruits in the Class of 2023 with two from Virginia and one from Maryland. So far, so good. That's the future of the program, though. This year's team doing better than last year's 15-17 mark might be a stretch.
