Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Michigan State
We've reached our top four with Michigan State with the potential to bounce back from last year's 11-9 finish in Big Ten play. The Spartans will certainly be tested before that with a nonconference schedule that includes Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, UConn/Oregon, another team at the Phil Knight Invitational and Notre Dame in back-to-back-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back games between Nov. 11-30. Yikes.
Three key departures
- Max Christie, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr.
Christie, a former N-G All-State Player of the Year, bet on himself by turning his Michigan State career into a one-and-done venture. He didn't wind up a first round pick, but the Los Angeles Lakers selected him at No. 35 overall as a long-term play. The Spartans probably would have been a contender for the top spot in the league if he returned to East Lansing, Mich., for his sophomore season. A potential breakout sophomore season considering the physicality of the league seemed to get the better of him at times last year despite his clear potential as a super long, heady guard. Of course, losing Brown and Bingham is a big deal, too. They were the rarity in college basketball ... guys that stuck one place for an entire career and turned into key contributors because of it.
Two key additions
- Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler
Tom Izzo doesn't appear overly concerned about having just 10 scholarship players on his roster this season. The Spartans landed at that number because they were not active in the transfer portal. The only newcomers are freshmen, including Holloman, Kohler and unranked Michigan native Carson Cooper. Illinois recruited both Holloman and Kohler, and the point guard/big man duo were both four-star, top 80 prospects. Kohler should give Michigan State another frontcourt option alongside (and eventually replacing) Joey Hauser. Holloman adds to a fairly deep point guard position (Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins all return) that only gets deeper a year from now with Jeremy Fears Jr. on the way.
One storyline to follow
There was a sense that Izzo was maybe falling off just a little bit with teams that were competitive in the Big Ten but not totally in the conference title hunt and recruiting in the last few classes that wasn't landing the elite guys like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges. (Yes, Christie was a five-star recruit, but did he play like one?). Anyway, we'll find out if the former is true this coming season in what sort of projects to be a wide open Big Ten. The latter question has already been answered in Michigan State's 2023 efforts with four commits all in the top 80 led by Xavier Booker. There's a chance the five-star center will wind up the top player in his class. So maybe Izzo's still got it.
