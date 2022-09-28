Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Michigan
Put your feelings about Michigan aside. Two things are true. The Wolverines have competed for Big Ten titles in the Juwan Howard, and they're been the most successful Big Ten team in the NCAA tournament (an admittedly low bar to clear unfortunately for the league). Don't anticipate much changing about the former this season either:
Three key departures
- Eli Brooks, Zeb Jackson, Frankie Collins
Here's the deal. If you played point guard for Michigan last season, you aren't this year. Brooks exhausted his eligibility, but both Jackson (VCU) and Collins (Arizona State) saw they were being recruited over on the high school recruiting front and in the transfer portal and went searching for something different. Jackson didn't even wait. He bailed during last season. Of course, these aren't the only three players Michigan will have to replace. Also gone are one-and-doners Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, DeVante' Jones (France) and Brandon Johns Jr. (also VCU). All told, that's six of Michigan's top eight players from last season.
Two key additions
- Jaelin Llewellyn, Jett Howard
Somebody has to run the point, and while it might be Dug McDaniel at some point in the future (unless he's also recruited over) it will be Llewellyn, the Princeton transfer, this season. The Wolverines need him to be good ... need him to move up several levels to the Big Ten and put up the numbers he did in the Ivy League (15.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 apg with a 45/39/70 shooting slash). It pretty much worked with Mike Smith a couple years ago. Howard is one of several intriguing freshman in another solid class for his dad. The addition of Jett means both of Howard's sons are now on the roster. Jett is considered better than older brother Jace. At least higher ranked coming out of high school. (And also better. Let's not beat around the bush).
One storyline to follow
This Michigan team is as new-look as just about everybody else in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines do have Hunter Dickinson returning. Now that Kofi Cockburn is gone, will the Michigan junior be the dominant big man in the conference? If Dickinson can approach Cockburn-level production and average a 20-10 double-double and still be a better passer and shooter, the Wolverines will be a step closer to another Big Ten title. (A lot of other pieces have to fall into place, of course).
