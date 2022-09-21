Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Minnesota
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
We head north as our Big Ten previews continue with Minnesota. The Gophers were red hot early in the 2021-22 season, going 10-1, before they fell apart in Big Ten play. How might second-year coach Ben Johnson fare in 2022-23?:
Three key departures
- Payton Willis, Eylijah Stephens, Eric Curry
Willis was far and away the biggest roster loss in the offseason. The boomerang transfer returned to the Gophers in 2021-22 after a one-year venture at Charleston and put up some legitimate production in his return to Minnesota. Like 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game level of production on top of being a 43 percent three-point shooter.
Two key additions
- Dawson Garcia, Ta'lon Cooper
There will actually be quite a bit riding on Cooper (Morehead State) and fellow transfer guard Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth). It will be on those two to get Garcia and Jamison Battle in position to score. Battle and Garcia will likely lead the team, but Cooper and Samuels have to at least be competent. Garcia, of course, is an interesting case. He left Marquette after one season, flirted with Illinois and then ultimately landed at North Carolina. He left the Tar Heels midseason to return home to Minnesota to handle a family issue, and how he's staying home and playing for the Gophers. If Garcia can have a delayed pseudo-sophomore breakout season, Minnesota might climb out of the Big Ten basement.
One storyline to follow
Will the real Minnesota please stand up? That's the question. Are the Gophers the team that started last season 10-1 or are they the team that cratered in Big Ten play and lost 16 of their last 19 games? The answer is probably somewhere in between, which, in the long run, would be an improvement on last year's 13-17 record and 4-16 mark in Big Ten play. What's fairly obvious is this team will go as far as Battle (the Gophers' top returning scorer) and Garcia can take them.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).