Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Nebraska
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Official practices for the 2022-23 college basketball season begin in roughly 1 1/2 weeks. So for the next two weeks, getting us to the end of September, we'll look at all 14 Big Ten teams in what will probably be the reverse order of my ballot for the officially unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll due Oct. 4.
So we begin at the bottom ... with Nebraska:
Three key departures
- Bryce McGowens, Trey McGowens, Alonzo Verge Jr.
The younger McGowens (Bryce) was the only NBA pro on the roster last season, and he was asked to do a lot for the 'Huskers. He didn't have an overly efficient freshman season but did average 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Verge was the only other double-digit scorer on the roster. The elder McGowens probably would have been if he hadn't missed half the season with a foot injury, which is never ideal for basketball players.
Two key additions
- Emmanuel Bandoumel, Blaise Keita
Nebraska could at least have an interesting frontcourt with Keita joining forces with Derrick Walker, who is the team's top returning scorer. Keita was ranked as the top JUCO recruit in the country by 247Sports. And Bandoumel at least averaged 10.2 and 10.6 points, respectively, the last two seasons at SMU
One storyline to follow
Will this be Fred Hoiberg's final season? Nebraska has already restructured his contract to make his buyout more financially friendly, which is basically shorthand for your seat is so hot it's on fire. But will 'Huskers AD Trev Albers want to fire both his football and men's basketball coaches in the same year? The Scott Frost debacle might give Hoiberg some leeway, which he'll need because Nebraska is unlikely to emerge from the Big Ten basement.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).