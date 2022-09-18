Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Northwestern
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Our Big Ten preview series continues this morning with Northwestern. As a reminder, it's in reverse order of how I think the league will shake out. So maybe don't expect a ton from the Wildcats. Basically what they were last year:
Three key departures
- Pete Nance, Ryan Young, Ryan Greer
Let's not beat around the bush. One of these guys is not like the other. Pete Nance would have been Northwestern's best player had he not opted to transfer to North Carolina because ... he was Northwestern's best player last year averaging 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The two Ryans, while not at Nance's level, still played a lot of minutes for the Wildcats. That's something at least.
Two key additions
- Tydus Verhoeven, Nick Martinelli
Kind of slim pickings on this front, which, again, doesn't bode well for Northwestern. Verhoeven is transferring up after a four-year run at UTEP that didn't really even move the needle that much for the Miners. And while Martinelli put up back-to-back stellar seasons at Glenbrook South, he doesn't project, at the moment, to make much of an impact.
One storyline to follow
Not to start this series sounding like a broken record, but how much longer can Chris Collins hold on at Northwestern? He has the ultimate trump card, of course, since he was the coach when the Wildcats made the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Even reached the second round. But that was in the 2016-17 season. In the four seasons since, Collins' teams have posted a combined 45-74 record (a .378 winning percentage) and finished outside the bottom four in the conference standings. That was a 10th place finish in 2017-18 with basically the entire NCAA tournament team back. Avoiding another disappointment will require the guard trio of Boo Buie, Chase Audige and Ty Berry to be at their peak literally every minute of every game.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).