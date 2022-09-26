Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Ohio State
Ohio State checks in at No. 5 in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-23 season mostly because of the "trust Chris Holtmann" factor. The Buckeyes are 107-56 overall in Holtmann's first five seasons and have finished in the top five of the conference four times. But, fair warning, there's a lot of new to this Ohio State roster:
Three key departures
- E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, Kyle Young
Not to mention Jamari Wheeler, Cedric Russell, Justin Ahrens and Meechie Johnson. See? Lots of new for the Buckeyes because all the old is basically gone. The real losses here, of course, are Liddell and Branham. That's an All-Big Ten First Team pick to the NBA and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year also to the NBA. Branham in the first round and Liddell a steal in the second (before he tore his ACL). The seven players listed above? They were seven of Ohio State's top eight scorers. Only Zed Key returns.
Two key additions
- Sean McNeil, Tanner Holden
For brevity's sake, we'll go with two. Ohio State added three transfers and five freshmen this offseason. Of the latter, 6-foot-6 Brice Sensabaugh might not be the most highly ranked, but just remember the name. McNeil and Holden were both double-digit scorers at their previous stops. McNeil averaged 12.2 points and shot 37 percent from three-point range last season at West Virginia. Holden did a bit of everything for Wright State, putting up 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
One storyline to follow
It's kind of obvious. Can Holtmann get his basically brand new Ohio State team to gel in a way where the standard set in his time in Columbus, Ohio, is met? There are some interesting pieces — and a healthy Justice Sueing — could make a big difference. But the Buckeyes could simply be banking on a coach that's been successful everywhere he's been stays that way. Holtmann's only losing seasons were his first two at Gardner-Webb, and that was now more than a decade ago. Or maybe it all falls apart this season and all the new pieces just don't fit well enough. That's college basketball in 2022-23. Be ready.
