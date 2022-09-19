Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Penn State
Our foray through the world of Big Ten basketball takes us to Happy Valley where second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry is trying to pull some of his Purdue/Boston Celtics magic and turn Penn State into a consistent winner:
Three key departures
- John Harrar, Sam Sessoms, Greg Lee
So, to be fair, Lee didn't do much in his lone season with the Nittany Lions after transferring in from Western Michigan (after three seasons at Cal State Bakersfield. Fun fact, Lee also considered Illinois when he was in the portal. Losing Harrar and Sessoms, though, is actually a blow to the program. Harrar was an elite rebounder, and Sessoms gave Penn State a hard-nosed guard in the backcourt (and will now ply his trade at Coppin State). Losing Harrar will probably hurt the most given the Nittany Lions' frontcourt depth this season certainly leaves something wanting.
Two key additions
- Camren Wynter, Kebba Njie
Illinois fans should remember Wynter, who was Drexel's best player basically the entire four years he spent in Philadelphia. Wynter averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds for his career for the Dragons and will take some of the playmaking responsibilities off Jalen Pickett's shoulders and let him be more of a scorer. Njie's addition is interesting given his status. The 6-foot-8 big man is a four-star recruit ranked just outside the top 100 in the 247Sports composite and the second-highest recruit Penn State has landed in the internet era. Shrewsberry has already topped that get, too, with a commitment from 2023 power forward Carey Booth, who's a four-star currently ranked No. 78 in the composite.
One storyline to follow
Shrewsberry has a fairly experienced team behind seniors Pickett, Wynter, Seth Lundy, Myles Dread and Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk. All guards, which puts some pressure on Njie to be ready right away as the top frontcourt option. Whether or not that experience will help the Nittany Lions improve on last year's 14-17 record is to be determined. It probably will. To what extent is the question.
