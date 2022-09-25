Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Purdue
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
We're getting closer to the Big Ten title contenders as the conference previews continue with practices set to get underway across the league (ad country) this coming week. Next up? Purdue ...
Three key departures
- Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic
It's only the "Don't sleep on a Matt Painter team" vibe emanating out of West Lafayette, Ind., that has the Boilermakers ranked this high in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-23 season. And let's be honest. I've got a couple weeks to change my mind and just might.. Because losing Ivey, Williams and Stefanovic means losing roughly 40 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists per game. That's a lot of production out the door with the best athlete, best playmaking big and best shooter all gone. Plus guards Eric Hunter Jr. (Butler) and Isaiah Thompson (Florida Gulf Coast) also gone.
Two key additions
- David Jenkins Jr., Fletcher Loyer
Purdue has exactly two guards returning that played last year in Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman. That left the door wide open for Loyer to step into a primary role as a true freshman and made it imperative to hit the transfer portal for Jenkins. Finding a point guard out of the bunch is going to be the challenge. Jenkins, like another Utah transfer guard you've heard of, is more scorer than facilitator. If you go by Bart Torvik's projections, it's going to be a point guard-by-committee look for Purdue this season. Morton might be the guy. But the Boilermakers need Jenkins to at least try and find his inner distributor and maybe Loyer to just be the guy after putting up 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his single Luke Goode-free season at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead.
One storyline to follow
Painter has leaned on a center rotation most of the last decade, splitting playing time between his top two bigs. Last year it was Williams and Zach Edey. With Williams getting a shot in the Golden State Warriors' training camp, the 7-foot-4 Edey might actually play more than 20 minutes per game this coming season. He's never done it, averaging 14.7 minutes as a freshman and 19 as a sophomore. Edey's "per 40" numbers are kind of ridiculous ... try a projected average of 30.3 points and 16.2 rebounds. He's not going to average 40 minutes, but if he's got it in the tank to give Purdue 25-plus per game that will be a boon for the Boilermakers (if they can find a point guard to get him the ball). Of course, there's always 7-2 Swedish center Will Berg waiting in the things just in case.
