Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten preview - Rutgers
We head back East as our Big Ten previews continue with practices set to start nationwide early next week:
Three key departures
- Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker, Jaden Jones
It's hard to understate just how much Baker and Harper meant to the Rutgers rebuild. Gone is their veteran presence in the backcourt. Their production, too, with Harper the team's leading scorer a year ago and Baker also averaging double figures. (Clifford Omoruyi returns as the only Rutgers player to notch a double-digit scoring average last season). Jones' departure is the odd sock. He played limited minutes in just 17 games a year ago, averaged only 3.6 points and still decided to declare for the NBA draft. Needless to say, he went undrafted
Two key additions
- Cam Spencer, Derek Simpson
Odds are Simpson, a three-star freshman, won't play much of a role this season. Not with Paul Mulcahy back for the Scarlet Knights plus Caleb McConnell and now Spencer. The last of those three transferred in after three seasons at Loyola (Md.). Unlike his older brother and lacrosse star, Pat, this Spencer actually played basketball for the Greyhounds and put up 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in a breakout 2021-22 season.
One storyline to follow
It's simple. Can Rutgers maintain it's higher level of play from the past couple seasons? Steve Pikiell worked some of his rebuild magic when he took over after Eddie Jordan's firing. The final season under Jordan was a 7-25 debacle. The Scarlet Knights immediately doubled their win total in Pikiell's first season, and they'd be coming off three consecutive NCAA tournaments had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped out the 2020 event. A fourth straight tournament appearance will come down to how well they handle life after Harper and Baker. Omoruyi gives Rutgers a legit big, but guard play is still vital.
