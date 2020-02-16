Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten title still up for grabs
Illinois' losing streak reached four games Saturday with a 72-57 loss at Rutgers. That streak has seen the Illini drop from first place in the Big Ten to a three-way tie for fifth. But only three games out of first. In fact, there's just a 4 1/2 game gap between Maryland in solo first and Indiana, Minnesota and Michigan in a tie for 10th.
The final three weeks of the regular season could get wild in the Big Ten. Par for the course this season in the conference, which BTN analyst Jess Settles has been, top to bottom, the most competitive he's seen it.
"Obviously Northwestern and Nebraska right now are bad losses, and yet it seems like every other night they take teams to the wire as well," Settles said Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. "I know this has been a serious grind. I know the coaches and players have been getting worn down, but from a fan’s perspective it’s been pretty fun to watch.
"It’s about as exciting as you could have it. No one’s running away with it. No one’s afraid of anybody. There’s not one player who’s going to control every other team’s destiny. It’s going to com down to what it usually does — defense and rebounding and making plays at the end of the clock.
"It’s been fascinating to think that both Michigan and Ohio State were one win away from being the No. 1 team in the country a couple months ago — one win away — and now they’re at the bottom trying to crawl out of the problems they’ve had. That says a lot."
