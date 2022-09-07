Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten's best nonconference games
The Big Ten will announce its men’s basketball schedule at 11 a.m. Thursday (with the women’s schedule dropping today at the same time). Took them long enough. But with full schedules about to be finalized, let’s take a look at each team’s best nonconference game:
Illinois vs. UCLA — Nov. 18, Las Vegas
A win in Las Vegas against the Bruins would set up an even better game (should Baylor also beat Virginia), but that’s not a guarantee. This one is, and UCLA projects to be a top 10 team.
Wisconsin vs. Stanford — Nov. 11, Milwaukee, Wis.
There’s a chance the Badgers could face reigning NCAA champions Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. They have to beat Dayton first, and that’s not going to be a cakewalk. Stanford might not be the highest profile of opponents, but the fact the game will be at American Family Field (aka home of the Milwaukee Brewers) is pretty interesting.
Purdue at Florida State — Nov. 30, Tallahasse, Fla.
Again, a potential game is the best one, with the Boilermakers in line for a matchup with Gonzaga in the Phil Knight Legacy if they beat West Virginia and the Bulldogs do the same to Portland State. The latter, of course, is almost a guarantee. Beyond that, another game between the two coaches that basically horde all the 7-footers possible is always fun.
Iowa vs. Duke — Dec. 6, New York City
The other game at the Jimmy V Classic along with Illinois-Texas is far and away Iowa’s best nonconference game. Sorry Cy-Hawk fans. It’s Duke.
Ohio State at Duke — Nov. 30, Durham, N.C.
While my alma mater Eastern Illinois is clearly primed for an upset in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 16, it’s again tough to knock a matchup with Duke. The Buckeyes marred the "Coach K Retirement Tour” last year with a home win.
Seton Hall at Rutgers — Dec. 11, Piscataway, N.J.
The Scarlet Knights have a couple other high major opponents on the schedule (Wake Forest and Miami), but the battle for New Jersey is the most interesting. We’ll see if new Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway can work some of his St. Peter’s magic at the “Trapezoid of Terror.”
Michigan vs. Kentucky — Dec. 4, London
We’re getting close to the 30th anniversary of Michigan’s loss to North Carolina in the national championship game, but there’s been enough rematches that this year’s in the Jumpman Invitational is just another game. Playing the Wildcats in London is awesome. Sign Illinois up for that next, please.
Michigan State vs. Gonzaga — Nov. 11, San Diego
You can keep Michigan State-Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Give me all of the Michigan State-Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The carrier game is back!
Indiana at Kansas — Dec. 17, Lawrence, Kan.
Mike Woodson apparently isn't messing around. The Hoosiers’ coach got assigned games at Xavier (Gavitt Games) and against North Carolina (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), but he also scheduled Arizona in a neutral and a true road game against the reigning champs. Which leads me to this … power conference teams should play nonconference home-and-home series more often.
UCLA at Maryland — Dec. 14, College Park, Md.
New coach Kevin Willard will find out what his team is made of in the first half of December. After the Terrapins’ two Big Ten games they’ll play Tennessee in Brooklyn, N.Y., and then get UCLA at home. Better than the Bruins in Westwood, at least.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern — Nov. 28, Evanston
The Panthers land here by default (unless you’re super high on Georgetown) since there’s no guarantee Northwestern will make it through the Cancun Challenge to face Auburn (if the Tigers also make it to the championship game). Can’t say the Wildcats playing the Chicago trio of Chicago State, DePaul and UIC moves the needle.
Butler at Penn State — Nov. 14, University Park, Pa.
Shoutout to Hoopeston’s own Thad Matta, who will be back in a Big Ten arena at least for one night. Really not much more to say about this game or Penn State’s nonconference schedule.
Minnesota at Virginia Tech — Nov. 28, Blacksburg, Va.
I’d honestly never heard of the SoCal Challenge (the Gophers’ MTE this season), so I looked it up to see if a potential championship game matchup would be better than facing Cal Baptist in the opener. Marginally, yes, but the idea of UNLV or SIU probably doesn’t ignite the Minnesota fan base. That leaves the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as the default pick in an overwhelmingly soft nonconference schedule from second-year coach Ben Johnson.
Nebraska at Creighton — Dec. 4, Omaha, Neb.
Picking this game feels like cheating since it’s been on the schedule every season since 1977-78, but the Bluejays are the best team the ‘Huskers will face outside the Big Ten. Nebraska has lost three in a row to Creighton and 10 of the last 11 games in the series, and that likely won’t change this December.
