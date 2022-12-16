Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten's best through the first month
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
We're more than a month into the college basketball season. Not the largest sample size, but enough to start thinking about who's been the most impressive through first third of the season (roughly). Here's how I see the Big Ten's top three honors shaking out so far:
Big Ten Player of the Year
1. Zach Edey, Purdue
Turns out being 7-foot-4 and 285 pounds with some athleticism is an advantage. Edey's usage rate is actually down a bit from last season, but his ability to produce at a high level playing more minutes than he ever has — averaging 22 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game — has him firmly in All-American territory.
2. Jalen Pickett, Penn State
It's fairly incredible the way Pickett can impact a game as a non-shooter. The fifth-year guard is shooting a career worst 28.9 percent from three-point range, but is still the only player in the country putting up at least 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. And Michigan State's Denzel Valentine was the only player in the last 30 years to do that for a full season. A top half Big Ten finish is no guarantee for the Nittany Lions, but Pickett should probably be in the All-Big Ten mix regardless.
3. Kris Murray, Iowa
A foot injury currently has Murray sidelined, but when healthy he's thrived as the Hawkeyes' top option (essentially replacing his twin brother). Murray already has a pair of 30-point games (plus one 29-pointer), and he's averaging 19 points and 10.1 rebounds with a 50/38/80 shooting slash.
Big Ten Freshman of the Year
1. Jett Howard, Michigan
The only thing that might hold back Howard is his team. The Wolverines have zero signature wins and already lost three times. That they're projected as the underdog in 12 more — arguably because of their defense — could take Howard out of the running. Because otherwise? The freshman guard is putting up numbers, averaging 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists and shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range.
2. Braden Smith, Purdue
Matt Painter tried to tell us. That it was a crime Smith was barely ranked inside the top 200 (and even then only by one service). Turns out the Purdue coach was on to something. While fellow freshman guard Fletcher Loyer might be scoring more, there's a case to be made Smith is even more important. The 6-foot guard leads the Boilermakers in assists (3.6 apg) and is second to Edey in rebounds (5.0 rpg), while averaging 9.3 points.
3. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
Sensabaugh was one of three freshmen to pick up multiple votes (two) for Big Ten Freshman of the Year in the preseason media poll along with Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (who's been fine, if not as extraordinary as everyone expected) and Illinois' Skyy Clark (same). Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, but most impressively is shooting 50 percent from three-point range on four attempts per game.
Big Ten Coach of the Year
1. Matt Painter, Purdue
The "don't bet against this coach ever" mantle might have fully shifted Tom Izzo to Painter. The Boilermakers lost five full-time/part-time starters, including a lottery pick in Jaden Ivey and a dynamic big in Trevion Williams, yet here they are a month into the season with signature wins against Gonzaga and Duke and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. In Painter, Purdue trusts.
2. Greg Gard, Wisconsin
No superstar on this Wisconsin team? No problem. That's how the Badgers probably actually like it. Johnny Davis might be gone, but the Wisconsin vibe hasn't changed. The Badgers are going to play slow, they're going to play good defense and they're not going to turn the ball over in their less-than-exciting offense. It's the Wisconsin way, and Gard has kept that particular train chugging down the tracks.
3. Brad Underwood, Illinois
The Illini have two of the better wins of any Big Ten teams after beating UCLA in Las Vegas and Texas in New York. They're also at the bottom of the conference along with Nebraska and Minnesota with an 0-2 record in the early Big Ten games. If Underwood is able to harness his team's full potential, Illinois will be in position to repeat as Big Ten champion. If not? The Illini could slide into what could be the crowded middle of the conference.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).