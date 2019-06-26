Good Morning, Illini Nation: Blue-chippers in town
That two days in June could possibly imapct three different future Illinois basketball teams is, well ... that’s recruiting. Particularly in basketball where one player can change the fortunes of a program.
The Illini’s important two-day stretch starts today with Utah transfer Donnie Tillman and four-star 2020 guard DJ Steward set to visit campus. Tillman — the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year — could be the final piece to the 2019-20 roster puzzle. Whitney Young’s Steward is visiting the Illini in advance of a Friday trip to Louisville as his recruitment continues to bloom.
Five-star 2021 forward Michael Foster Jr. will visit Thursday before the midwestern big man (Milwaukee native playing this spring and summer for Mac Irvin Fire) transfers to Hillcrest Prep in Arizona for his junior season.
So, yeah, two pretty imporant days in June for the Illini. Even if summer visits are a little different. Campus isn’t nearly as populated. There are no games to take recruits.
Summer visits — most of them of the unofficial variety — are more about relationship building in Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s estimation.
“They’re usually very quick,” he said. “Some of them are just for a couple hours. You’re really just in the relationship building mold of that and getting them around. If we have a workout, getting them to see our guys and interact with our guys. See how we do things.
“Every situation is different. The biggest thing is just getting them here on our campus and around us. We go dead (period) here at the end of the month, so getting them in here in June is big for us.”
