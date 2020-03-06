Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bonus coverage from The Buckeye State
Illinois' three-point defense, statistically, is middle of the pack when it comes to opponents' percentage from beyond the arc (32.5 percent against Division I opponents). In the Big Ten only, the Illini rank second, allowing teams to shoot 30.9 percent from deep.
When Illinois has set its mind to limiting teams from three-point range, it's mostly come through. Like Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State entered the game as the best three-point shooting team in the conference. The Illini held the Buckeyes to just 20 percent from beyond the arc.
While Indiana hit a somewhat anomalous 50 percent of its three-pointers this past Sunday, four of Illinois' last five opponents have all shot 33 percent or worse from three-point range. Like they did Thursday against Ohio State, Illinois similarly bottled up Purdue on the road and Penn State on the road.
The Illini won those two aforementioned games. Couldn't pull off the same in Ohio.
"A game we kind of did everything we wanted to do defensively," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They were a team that had been shooting the ball at an extremely high rate coming in at the three. We’ve been trying to hold teams consistently under six, and they made three (Thursday). We wanted to force them twos.
"Their numbers are drastically — drastically, I mean 30 and 40 percentage points — different off the dribble than they are catch-and-shoot threes. That was evidenced by (Duane) Washington’s night. Luther Muhammad’s night. CJ (Walker) had a really tough night. We were going to make them shoot twos. What we didn’t foresee was just the total dominance on the glass."
Limiting Ohio State from three-point range? Good. Allowing Kaleb Wesson and E.J. Liddell to combine for 36 points and 16 rebounds? Less so.
