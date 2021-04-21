Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
College basketball (like all NCAA sports) has been in a permanent dead period when it comes to recruiting for more than a year because of the pandemic. Those restrictions are about to be removed, though, with the seemingly never ending dead period actually coming to an end June 1.
College hoops will be in a quiet period come June, but that includes some actual face-to-face engagement — in the form of campus and in-home visits — in addition to an evaluation period toward the end of the month.
Campus visits will allow Illinois to utilize some of its best recruiters.
Head recruiter right here 💯🤣— Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) April 13, 2021
"Our best asset is our players, and we don’t do official visits and they don’t get to hang around our players," Illini coach Brad Underwood said about the restrictions of the lengthy dead period. "One of the great things about AAU basketball is they all get to know each other. They all play against each other. They’ve known each other since they were ninth and 10th graders. They communicate all the time. Coleman’s a very social young guy. The fact that they’re promoting our program speaks volumes."
