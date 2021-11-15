Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bracketology in November
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Bracketology, like all things college basketball these days, is a year-round venture. I'm fairly certain ESPN's Joe Lunardi was updating his projections for the 2022 NCAA tournament during the comings and goings of the offseason to keep with the ever-changing nature of rosters in the transfer portal era.
The 2021-22 college basketball season started last week with the first offering from the Bracket Matrix — a composite of 45 different bracket projections. Illinois is in as a No. 3 seed on the first pass. The Illini are as high as a No. 1 seed per Bart Torvik's T-Ranketology and as low as a No. 7 seed from College Sports Madness. (I'm more of a believer in Torvik).
Here's a look at some of the first-round matchups. Because why wouldn't you think about this kind of stuff approximately four months out from Selection Sunday?
— Lunardi has Illinois as a No. 3 seed facing No. 14 seed Furman in the first round. The Paladins, coached by Bob Richey (no relation?), just won an overtime game at Louisville on Friday, which was the first home loss for the Cardinals in the month of November since 1972.
— Jerry Palm over at CBS Sports has Illinois as a No. 4 seed with a first-round matchup against No. 13 seed UC Santa Barbara. The Gauchos are a legitimate Big West title contender and boast one-time Illini target Amadou Sow at center. The Bamako, Mali, native had 25 points in UCSB's non-Division I, season-opening win against San Francisco State.
— The folks over at SB Nation's Blogging the Bracket see Illinois as a No. 2 seed right now and have the Illini pitted against Yale in the first round. That's kind of a big deal given the Ivy League is actually playing basketball this season. The conference itself opted out of the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 concerns.
— The best thing about Kerry Miller's early bracketology projection for Bleacher Report? He's got No. 3 seed Illinois playing No. 14 seed Colgate in Milwaukee, Wis. The Illini will be familiar with that trip having made it Sunday afternoon to face Marquette tonight. Colgate, if you'll recall, was the NET darling of 2020-21 and was actually leading Arkansas in the first round of last year's NCAA tournament (as a No. 14 seed).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).