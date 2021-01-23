Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Has the 2020-21 Illinois basketball season gone totally according to plan? No. Consecutive home losses to Maryland and Ohio State were avoidable. Had they been avoided, the Illini would be sharing the top spot in the Big Ten with Michigan.
Either way, barring some sort of disaster, Illinois is moving forward with what should be an NCAA tournament team. Last season would have broken the Illini's tournament drought. Unofficially, it did. In the record book? They'e counting on this being the year.
So far, so good, according to these three latest bracketology updates:
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Illinois checks in as the third No. 4 seed behind West Virginia and Virginia and ahead of Ohio State. Waiting in the first round in this particular projection is No. 13-seeded Belmont. The Ohio Valley Conference leaders are 15-1 and unbeaten in the OVC, and even after losing last year's leading Adam Kunkel to a transfer to Xavier, the Bruins have rallied around big man Nick Muszynski (15.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and a still-strong backcourt of Luke Smith (14.6 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.2 rpg) and JaCobi Wood (13.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg).
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Not quite as much love for Illinois from Palm, who has Brad Underwood's squad as a No. 6 seed. The Illini are in a slightly more favorable region (i.e. not in Gonzaga's), but it wouldn't be an easy path with a first round game projected against Stanford. The Cardinal have a legit big in Oscar Da Silva (19.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 2.3 apg) plus one of the top freshmen in the country in Ziaire Williams (12.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.8 apg). Most notable about Palm's projection would be a possible Braggin' Rights rematch against Missouri in the second round.
Brian Bennett, The Athletic
Some similarities here with Lunardi, as Bennett has Illinois as a No. 4 seed in the same region as Gonzaga. The former? Fine, probably where the Illini should be slotted. The latter? Perhaps not as ideal given this seems like the year for the Zags. The difference is a projected first round game with Furman. The Paladins, coached by my maybe relative Bob Richey, are a couple seasons removed from their brief time in the AP Top 25. While not quite at the "beat Villanova" level, Furman is a SoCon favorite with Wofford and is leaning heavily on the trio of Mike Bothwell (18.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.6 apg), Clay Mounce (15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Noah Gurley (14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg).
