Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bracketology update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Selection Sunday is coming — soon — but it's not a tense time for Illinois. After years of either being so far out of the mix simply being on the bubble would have been a treat, the Illini are once again a lock for an NCAA tournament berth. (It should be three years in a row, but the 2020 tournament field, of course, was never selected).
With Selection Sunday this weekend, Illinois is now projected as the top No. 4 seed at BracketMatrix.com, which is a collection of the work of 141 different bracketologists. The breakdown has the Illini as a No. 3 seed on 20 brackets, a No. 4 seed on 116 and a No. 5 seed on just five.
The big name national bracketologists currently differ on where to seed Illinois. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Illini as a No. 4 seed (and the automatic qualifier out of the Big Ten) playing No. 13 seed Toledo in the first round in Milwuakee, Wis. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm also has Illinois playing the opening round in Milwaukee but as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Long Beach State. The curious part is both have the Illini set for a potential second-round matchup with Houston with the Cougars a No. 5 seed per Lunardi and a No. 6 seed per Palm.
Illinois fans should be rooting for at least a No. 3 seed. That opens up the possibility for the Illini to wind up in the Midwest region and have potential for Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in Chicago. Getting to a No. 3 seed (or maybe even a low No. 2 seed) is likely dependent on winning a second straight Big Ten tournament title.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).