Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bracketology update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Things would have go to incredibly awry in the next month for Illinois not to wind up in the NCAA tournament. Like program-changing (and not in a good way) awry. With that in mind, here's where the Illini are projected in the NCAA tournament field by different bracketologists:
Jerry Palm, CBS
The best thing about Palm's projection? He's got Illinois playing in Milwaukee, Wis., in the first round. The matchup is secondary in that case. It stands to reason the Illini fans would turn out in droves for a nearby site. As far as the matchup goes, Palm has No. 4 Illinois playing No. 13 South Dakota State in the first round. That's really going to test the loyalties of former SDSU All-American turned House of 'Paign star Mike Daum.
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Illinois checks in as a No. 3 seed in Lunardi's latest update playing No. 14 Wagner in the first round. In Buffalo. Two Illini wins would at least send me to San Antonio, though. Always wanted to visit. Wagner makes for an interesting first-round matchup at least. The Seahawks have lost just once since mid-December and have a legit guard in Alex Morales, who is currently averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists with a 52/37/79 shooting slash.
Sheldon Jacobson, University of Illinois
The U of I professor has the hometown team slotted in as the No. 3 seed also facing Wagner. The Illini luck out on their region, though. Kansas at the top will be tough, but the rest of the top seeds are a maybe fluky(?) Providence, a shorthanded Houston and an inconsistent Michigan State.
Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated
The positive of Sweeney's projection? He's got Illinois in the Midwest region. The not-so-positives? The Illini as a No. 3 seed facing No. 14 Liberty is a tough matchup. Ritchie McKay's Flames are a handful of possessions away from posting some significant (for a team in the Atlantic Sun) wins this season, and they did beat Missouri by 21. And Liberty guard Darius McGhee might not be a big guy at 5-foot-9, but he's averaging 22.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from three. Also not ideal about the Midwest region is Kentucky, Baylor, UCLA and enigmatic Alabama as the other top seeds.
Tim Krueger, Stadium
Krueger and the crew at Stadium have Illinois as a No. 4 seed facing No. 13 North Texas. Just ask Purdue how well that turned out last year. While Boilermakers killer Javion Hamlet is now in the G League, the Mean Green boast a balanced attack that's racked up 16 wins in the last 17 games. This matchup is also projected for Milwaukee, which is the ideal unless the Illini get sent to Indianapolis.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).