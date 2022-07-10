Good Morning, Illini Nation: Brad Underwood weighs in on NIL
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Year two of the name, image and likeness era of college athletics is underway. The Illinois men's basketball team has taken advantage. Now former Illini Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn capitalized on multiple opportunities. Current players like Coleman Hawkins, Skyy Clark and Dain Dainja, to name a few, are doing the same.
A year into NIL, what does Illinois coach Brad Underwood think?
"Still ever changing," he said. "We just had our state law change a few weeks ago. I think the student-athletes are getting much more comfortable with it. We're seeing more student-athletes in our sport — I'm not going to speak for everybody else's sport — have agents at a very young age. That's been playing out. ... Even the fans and the donors and the corporations and people that are involved are getting a grasp of it as well and how it works. We're still feeling our way through all that process, but it's one I'm excited about to see how it keeps manifesting itself."
Underwood said he doesn't want to downplay NIL on the recruiting front, but that remains not his priority.
"I think that every young player’s situation is different," the Illinois coach said. "We’re looking at guys, for a variety of reasons. Not to downplay NIL, it’s a factor in what we do and it is very important and I think it will continue to be very important, but I think everybody’s got a little bit of a skewed look thinking all these kids are just out here to make money and see how much they can get. I don’t think that’s the case. ... I don’t think it’s just dollar and cents like everybody wants to make it, but it is a part of it and we have to be at the top of our game as we move forward in the future to compete in that arena."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).