The result of Saturday's Braggin' Rights game in Columbia, Mo., is certain to have an impact on the latest Associated Press Top 25 that will be released at 11 a.m. today. It already caused some shuffling on my ballot (submitted late Sunday night).
I was already voting for Missouri and had the Tigers ranked No. 24 on my ballot from last week. Their 81-78 victory against Illinois meant a 10-spot jump to No. 14 this week for me, with the Illini falling eight spots to No. 15 with a second loss.
The curious thing about Missouri and its potential to be ranked (the Tigers didn't receive enough votes to crack the top 25 last Monday) was coach Cuonzo Martin's response to a question about the likelihood of his team doing so this week. Maybe he was only thinking about the coaches' poll?
"It’s all phony to me at the end of the day," Martin said Saturday night. "I don’t know way you rank teams, anyway, until after maybe December. That’s all that buddy-buddy, behind-the-scenes stuff, and I’ve never been a fan of it because I don’t cut no side deals and I don’t have those type of relationships. I know what it is. I could care less, but I know what it means to our players."
Yeah, not sure what side deals Martin is talking about. I certainly don't make any when it comes to my ballot.
"I think it might matter to our fans," Martin continued. "It matters to an extent to our players just from the standpoint of they’re recognized for they work. If we’re not ranked, then all of its foolishness anyway and what’s the point of having it? You’re telling me there’s 25 teams that are better than us? We beat two ranked teams. How many teams in America can say they beat two ranked teams? How many teams in American can say they won true road games?"
