Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or a former Illini):
Illinois has an alumni team in The Basketball Tournament for the first time this year. Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, Leron Black, Michael Finke and Andres Feliz are all set to play starting Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Cory Bradford and Rayvonte Rice would have if not for some extenuating circumstances. Bradford opted to stay in Orlando with his pregnant wife, and Rice signed a deal in Israel and is back overseas playing.
Two other former Illini — Demetri McCamey and Brandon Paul — are also on TBT rosters. Just not House of 'Paign. McCamey is back with defending champs Carmen's Crew (an Ohio State alumni team). Paul will play with a group of overseas pros on Team Hines, which includes fellow Illinois natives Alec Peters and Ethan Happ.
Paul detailed his decision to play for Team Hines on a recent Inside TBT podcast. Here's what he had to say:
"Hats off to (House of 'Paign GM/coach Mike LaTulip. What he's been doing with this is amazing, and I'm very happy for him and very proud of him. I've told him from the start. He knows I've never played TBT. Honestly, I've never really had interest in playing. I've been a fan of it for years. Last year when they had games in Chicago I watched it. I actually was close with playing with Team Hines last year, but I enjoy my summers too much and I have a strict workout schedule. I never really wanted to dedicate the time and all that.
"This year, obviously, a lot of things have changed. I had a lot of interest from different teams, including them, but I basically approached it from a business standpoint. I would love to play for an Illinois alum team. They have some good guys, obviously, and I think Malcolm's a great player. I didn't play with any of those guys. I was older than all of them. I had told myself I would only play for a team that would give myself the best chance to win. Looking at the rosters — looking at different teams — I was talking with probably four other teams. I decided to go with Team Hines because I liked what they were doing, and I felt like it was a great opportunity."
