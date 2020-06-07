Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down 2021 Rivals150 update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Rivals recently updated its ranking of the top 150 players in the Class of 2021. Here's what caught my eye:
— Illinois offered 32 of the Rivals150. That breaks down to targeting 21.3 percent of the country's best players in the class. The Illini, as they say, are shooting their shot.
— Those targets include several five-star recruits. Some have either already committed (A.J. Griffin to Duke) or trimmed their list to not include the Illini. Others, like Milwaukee, Wis., native and Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) product Michael Foster Jr. and Minnesota native, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) star Kendall Brown and Detroit native and Coronado (Nev.) standout Jaden Hardy are still considering C-U as a college destination.
— Illinois' lone commit in the class, four-star Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead guard Luke Goode checks in at No. 101.
— Max Christie is the highest-ranked player from Illinois in the updated Rivals150. The Rolling Meadows guard is a five-star recruit ranked No. 17 overall. Christie is one of six Illinois natives in the ranking and is joined by No. 34 Bryce Hopkins (Fenwick; committed to Louisville), No. 72 Ahamad Bynum (Simeon; committed to DePaul), No. 76 Brandon Weston (Morgan Park), No. 113 Isaiah Barnes (Simeon) and No. 139 Chris Hodges (Schaumburg; committed to Wisconsin).
— Sam Ayomide, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound center out of the Phelps School (Pa.), is one of Illinois' most recent offers in the class. The Nigerian big man ranks No. 146 overall.
— Newly ranked is Dominican Republic native David Jones. The 6-6, 195-pound wing, who plays at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, W.Va., checks in at No. 136 and is emerging as a priority recruit for the Illini. Jones took an unofficial visit to Illinois at the end of the 2019-20 season.
— Jordan Nesbitt had one of the steeper rises up the rankings as any Illinois target. The 6-6 St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.) wing climbed from No. 122 in January to No. 59 in this week's update. Nesbitt is actually back where he started, having been ranked No. 58 in the class in May 2019.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).