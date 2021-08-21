Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Arizona
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents:
Dec. 11 - Arizona
Last year’s record: 17-9, 11-9 Pac-12 (5th)
Top returning player: There’s a chance sophomore wing Dalen Terry could be in line for a breakout 2021-22 season. It was another freshman last year, though, that had more of an impact. Azoulas Tubelis, a 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward out of Lithuania, was the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer (12.2 ppg) and top rebounder (7.1 rpg).
Biggest offseason loss: Someone else will have to run the point for new Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd after former Georgetown transfer James Akinjo transferred again to Baylor. Akinjo led the Wildcatsin scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (5.4 apg), and there doesn’t seem to be a clear frontrunner to take his job.
Best addition: Kim Aiken Jr. was part of a rather significant exodus from Eastern Washington after the Eagles made the NCAA tournament and nearly knocked off Kansas in the first round. Tanner and Jacob Groves both transferred to Oklahoma, and Aiken found his new home in the desert. The 6-7, 215-pound wing averaged 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and two assists in 2020-21 and was the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.
