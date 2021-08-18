Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents (with only one of the following two teams ultimately on the schedule depending on how the Hall of Fame Classic works out):
Nov. 23 - Arkansas
Last year’s record: 25-7, 13-4 SEC (2nd)
Top returning player: JD Notae had an impressive debut fro Arkansas last season. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Jacksonville transfer — fresh off a sit-out season — averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Razorbacks and was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Count on his role growing in 2021-22.
Biggest offseason loss: Not that the Razorbacks were counting on Moses Moody to return — particularly after his NBA draft stock reached the lottery pick level. Still, his absence creates a hole in the Arkansas backcourt given he averaged a team-best 16.8 points and was a capable wing defender.
Best addition: If you’re surprised by the number of transfer Arkansas added this offseason (five, including one JUCO), then you haven’t followed what coach Eric Musselman has done both in Fayetteville, Ark., and his previous college basketball stops. Namely Nevada. That they’re almost all guards isn’t a surprise either given the style Musselman wants to play. Stanley Umude might not be a household name, but the South Dakota transfer and three-time All-Summit League selection put up 21.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists last season with a 47/35/80 shooting slash.
Nov. 23 - Kansas State
Last year’s record: 9-20, 4-14 Big 12 (9th)
Top returning player: That Kansas State leaned heavily on Nijel Pack last season as a freshman point guard probably contributed to the down season in the Little Apple. But Pack delivered, leading the Wildcats in scoring at 12.7 points per game and also averaging 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range.
Biggest offseason loss: DaJuan Gordon transferred a bit closer to home, with the Chicago native winding up on a new-look Missouri team for the 2021-22 season. His departure from Kansas State robs the Wildcats of a fairly physical guard that put up 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.
Best addition: Kansas State’s 2021 recruiting class doesn’t rank last in the Big 12, but that’s only because Oklahoma State didn’t sign any freshmen and relied heavily on transfers. The Wildcats’ freshmen don’t exactly move the needle. That leaves Kansas State’s best newcomer as Little Rock transfer Markquis Nowell, who just beats out former Illinois/Missouri guard Mark Smith. Nowell, who’s just 5-foot-7, averaged 14.3 points, six assists and 3.9 rebounds for the Trojans last season.
