Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Arkansas State
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents:
Nov. 12 - Arkansas State
Last year’s record: 11-13, 7-8 Sun Belt (4th East)
Top returning player: It's a tie because there’s not much of a distinction in importance between super senior point guard Marquis Eaton and sophomore forward Norchad Omier. Eaton led the Red Wolves in scoring (14.2 ppg) and assists (5.2 apg) in 2020-21, while Omier’s debut season saw him average a double-double at 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Only two players — Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq and Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis — pulled down more rebounds per game than Omier.
Biggest offseason loss: There really isn’t one. Arkansas State coach Mike Balado doesn’t just return his top two scorers. He’s bringing back the top 10 players on his team. That leaves former JUCO forward Tim Holland Jr., who is no longer on the roster after playing sparingly in just 11 games last year, as the “biggest loss.”
Best addition: So many returning players for the Red Wolves meant just a single new roster addition this offseason. But it was a significant one. Returning home to Jonesboro, Ark., is former Arkansas starter Desi Sills. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound guard averaged 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in three seasons with the Razorbacks.
