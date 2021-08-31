Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Cam Whitmore's top three
Four-star prospect Cam Whitmore announced his top three schools early Monday evening. Illinois, North Carolina and Villanova made the cut.
Four-star prospect Cam Whitmore announced his top three schools early Monday evening. Illinois, North Carolina and Villanova made the cut. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward has taken official visits to Chapel Hill, N.C., and Champaign in the past couple weeks. And after a strong junior season at Archbishop Spalding (22 points and 11.7 rebounds per game) and a solid effort on the EYBL circuit this summer with Team Melo (15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game), the Maryland native is knocking on the door of five-star status.
So how would he fit at each of his top three schools? Let's break it down ...
Illinois
Did Brad Underwood just add three wings in the Class of 2021? Yes. Is Whitmore like Luke Goode, RJ Melendez or Brandin Podziemski? No, not really. Whitmore is more physical and perhaps even more athletic on the wing and gives off a bit of a Miles Bridges vibe. And, for what it's worth, he's ranked higher than they were, too, checking in at No. 22 (Rivals), No. 27 (247Sports) and No. 46 (ESPN) in the Class of 2022.
North Carolina
Based on North Carolina's roster to date and the recruits Hubert Davis has landed in the Class of 2022, a wing like Whitmore is a need heading into the 2022-23 season. At that spot now are Puff Johnson, Kerwin Walton and Dontrez Styles. Even if they all stick around, Whitmore would seem to fit nicely with the rest of UNC's 2022 class that includes point guard Seth Trimble and bigs Jalen Washington and Will Shaver. All three of those committed prospects, just FYI, also had an Illinois offer.
Villanova
The wing need is even more real for Villanova. Jermaine Samuels will have exhausted his eligibility after a super senior season in 2021-22, and Brandon Slater hasn't done much in his first three seasons with the Wildcats. It's also worth mentioning that Jay Wright only offers the guys he's really after. Villanova has a commitment from New Jersey point guard Mark Armstrong (also a former Illinois target) and then just two other open offers in the Class of 2022 despite likely four roster spots to fill. It's Whitmore and four-star guard Brendan Hausen, and that's it.
