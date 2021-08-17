Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents:
Nov. 22 - Cincinnati
Last year’s record: 12-11, 8-6 AAC (5th)
Top returning player: Hometown star Jeremiah Davenport, who attended Archbishop Moeller across town, had a breakout sophomore season for the Bearcats. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds and had a 46/38/77 shooting slash after getting inconsequential playing time as a true freshman in 2019-20.
Biggest offseason loss: Leading scorer Keith Williams is still in the transfer portal after declaring for and then withdrawing from the 2021 NBA draft with the intention to use his super senior season elsewhere. Long term, though, losing 6-foot-8 forward Tari Eason after one season in the wake of the coaching change from John Brannen to Wes Miller probably stings more. Eason put up 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in his debut in 2020-21.
Best addition: No incoming freshmen this season for Cincinnati, but Miller did restock his roster through the transfer portal. The most notable of the six newcomers might be 7-foot-1 center Hayden Koval, who was one of three players to follow Miller from UNC Greensboro to Cincinnati. Koval spent just a single season with the Spartans after three at Central Arkansas and has averaged 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for his career.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).