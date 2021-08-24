Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents:
Dec. 29 - Florida A&M
Last year’s record: 8-12, 7-5 MEAC (2nd Southern)
Top returning player: M.J. Randolph did just about everything for the Rattlers last season, so his return is rather important as they transition from the MEAC to the SWAC. And doing just about everything meant the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard led the team in scoring (15.3 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg) and was second in rebounding (6.4 rpg).
Biggest offseason loss: Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum gets the benefit of little roster turnover heading into the 2021-22 with his top three scorers and four of his top five returning. That said, the Rattlers will have to find somebody willing to crash the boards with Bryce Morgane — the team’s leading rebounder in 2020-21 — forgoing his bonus year of eligibility and calling it a career after four seasons in Tallahassee, Fla.
Best addition: Fellow transfers Chase Barrs and Dimingus Stevens have Division I experience to fall back on at Western Michigan and Seton Hall, respectively, but JUCO transfer Legend Stamps has the name. And some game. The 6-9, 220-pound forward out of San Diego City College (Calif.) averaged 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 2019-20 and shot 53 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. The Knights didn’t play last season.
