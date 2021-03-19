Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There's a chance you won't be able to watch all of Friday's NCAA tournament games. Unless you decided to make it an "impromptu" three-day weekend and set up four TVs in your living room. More power to you if you did.
In case you have to pick and choose, I've ranked the games by watchability standards. My standards, but still ...
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate; 11:45 a.m., truTV
Two words — track meet. Both teams like to get out and go. This one should be fun regardless of outcome (but Arkansas better win).
No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel; 12:15 p.m., TBS
Pretty much had to pencil this one in near the top.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts; 2 p.m., CBS
There's been this "Oral Roberts is super dangerous" vibe going around. Just something to think about i.e. potential upsets. I do know the Golden Eagles are the best free throw shooting team in the tourney.
No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop; 8:57 p.m., TNT
Speaking of upsets, Winthrop is one of the trendier picks. That it's a 5-12 game only doubles down on that. And, yes, I picked Winthrop.
No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty; 5:25 p.m., TBS
This is more of a scouting watch than anything else for Illinois fans to get a look at Oklahoma State. Also just watch to see Cade Cunningham play.
No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse; 8:40 p.m., CBS
Hello, Alan Griffin! The former Illinois guard has had a strong season at Syracuse and could help the Orange pull the upset.
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State; 6:15 p.m., truTV
Houston should win, but something about Cleveland State strikes me as a frisky 15-seed. And it's not just Vikings coach Dennis Gates wanting to boost his resume for the coaching carousel.
No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech; 3 p.m., TBS
This matchup would have been higher if Georgia Tech wasn't playing with ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright. Wright against Loyola's Cameron Krutwig would have been something.
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State; 3:30 p.m.
If Tennessee's five-star freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer get going ... Watch out!
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State; 12:45 p.m., TNT
Odds are Texas Tech guard Mac McClung does something ridiculous. He seems like a guy that just goes to a different level on this type of stage.
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin; 6:10 p.m., CBS
Pull for the upset or root against the Big Ten (even if it means rooting for UNC)? Tough choice here, Illini fans.
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas; 6:25 p.m., TNT
Maybe Jaden Ivey goes off like he did in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. (But enough so that the Boilermakers win).
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State; 8:50 p.m., truTV
Morehead State kind of feels like a Bob Huggins team, too. This could be interesting.
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford; 2:30 p.m., truTV
Hartford's making its first ever NCAA tournament appearance. That's it. I can't get too worked up over a 1-16 matchup (unless the Hawks go full UMBC).
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers; 8:20 p.m., TBS
Clemson likes to ugly it up. Rutgers doesn't mind the rough and tumble approach either. It won't be unwatchable, but might be unwatchable adjacent.
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech; 11:15 a.m., CBS
Ditto.
