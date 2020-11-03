Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Illinois-Duke
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge has a clear cut "best" game. It's not even much of a contest. Sure, Michigan State and Virginia will both be ranked, but the intrigue of Illinois-Duke tops the list.
What might that matchup look like? Or the matchups within that matchup? Here's a few thoughts:
Trent Frazier vs. Jeremy Roach
Frazier has Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in mind as a goal for his senior season. Shutting down the Duke freshman will be a start in that direction. Roach inherits point guard duties from Tre Jones and probably enters the college game known more as a scorer than distributor right now after averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a high school senior.
Adam Miller vs. DJ Steward
I suppose there's not a guarantee that either freshman guard starts, but it would only be fitting if they got matched up next month. It will be familiar territory given how often they squared off in high school. And both do have a path to their respective starting lineups. Illinois needs a shooter, and Miller can be that guy (particularly with the uncertainty around Austin Hutcherson). Duke's roster is wing heavy, meaning Steward has a shot at the backcourt next to Roach.
Ayo Dosunmu vs. Wendell Moore Jr.
Moore's role likely grows after he played more a bit part in 2019-20. He's a "veteran" on this Duke team as a sophomore, and he did finish his freshman season on a strong note. Dosunmu, though, has the advantage in this matchup. He's the proven one. Plus, bulking up to tip the scales at 200 pounds means he can bring a little more needed physicality.
Da'Monte Williams vs. Jalen Johnson
Duke has the ability to go big. Or at least bigger than Illinois. If it's not the 6-foot-9, 220-pound Johnson, it could be fellow freshman Jaemyn Brakefield (6-8, 216) or sophomore Matthew Hurt (6-9, 235) at the 4. Illinois could match that size with Giorgi Bezhanishvili — and very well could — but Brad Underwood proved last season he didn't mind four-guard lineups with Williams at the 4. The Peoria native will give up size to pretty much everybody he'd guard in that scenario, but his 6-11 wingspan and physical, aggressive style of play helps mak up for the inches he gives up.
Kofi Cockburn vs. Mark Williams
Williams isn't a guaranteed starter, but other than Colubmia grad transfer Patrick Tapé, the 7-foot freshman is really the only center on the Blue Devils' roster. And calling Tapé a center is probably a stretch. Williams will be an early test for Cockburn, but the Illini big man will have the upper hand in experience and, honestly, could be poised for a breakout sophomore season after seeming to find his stride in the last month of his freshman year. A steady, consistent Cockburn is a dangerous Cockburn for Illinois.
