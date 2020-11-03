Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) greets fans after an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) greets fans after an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.