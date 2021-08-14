Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Jackson State
Nov. 9 — Jackson State
Last year’s record: 12-6, 11-0 SWAC (T-1st)
Top returning player: Jayveous McKinnis put up nine double-doubles in 15 games for the Tigers in 2020-21 and averaged 12.5 points and 13.2 rebounds for the season while ranking second nationally in rebounds per game. His best overall game was a 15-point, 19-rebound performance in a blowout SWAC win against Mississippi Valley State.
Biggest offseason loss: Jackson State leaned heavily on senior guard Tristan Jarrett in 2020-21. So much so that he ranked fourth nationally in percentage of shots taken by taking 36.2 percent of the Tigers' shots. The Brownsville, Tenn., native delivered, putting up 21.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in what became his final season.
Best addition: Some of that scoring void created by Jarrett’s departure could be filled by Tulane transfer Gabe Waston — especially if he regains the form he showed as a sophomore at Southern Miss in 2019-20 — in his return home to Jackson, Miss. Watson averaged 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles.
