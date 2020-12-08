The Illinois men’s basketball team will open its 2020-2021 season on Nov. 25 against North Carolina A&T as part of a three-day, four-team multi-team event at State Farm Center in Champaign. The eight-ranked Illini released some of their nonconference schedule late Friday afternoon, which will not only include the aforementioned MTE but also a Jimmy V Classic game against No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.