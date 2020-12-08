Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Another week, another Associated Press Top 25 to break down. Here's what caught my eye Monday:
— Illinois, which dropped just one spot to No. 6 after last week's loss to Baylor, was on 60 of 61 ballots this week. That's right. A loss to the No. 2 team in the country was apparently enough reason for one voter to drop the Illini out of the top 25 entirely.
Since this is all publicly available information, it's not like I'm doxxing Cecil Hurt from the Tuscaloosa News. He had Illinois at No. 11 last week (lower than all but four voters), and then didn't vote for the Illini this week.
I'm not sure how you justify that. One loss wasn't enough to get him to drop Villanova or Texas — both one-loss teams he has in the top five. Curious choices.
— Since Hurt dropped Illinois for losing to the No. 2 team in the country, I guess I shouldn't have been shocked by three voters — Dick Vitale among them — dumping Wisconsin after a two-point road loss at Marquette. That's essentially treating the Golden Eagles like a 300-plus KenPom team. Spoiler alert: they're not.
— Baylor actually picked up one more No. 1 vote this week. Too bad we didn't get the chance to find out if the Bears are, in fact, better than top-ranked Gonzaga. That was a game I was looking forward to Saturday before it got the COVID-19 axe.
— Back to Illinois. Of the 60 voters that had Illinois on their ballot, 36.7 percent (22 of 60) had the Illini in the top six and an even 90 percent still consider Underwood's crew a top 10 team.
— Illinois was named on 12 of the available ballot spots, ranging from two votes at No. 4 to a single vote at No. 18
— I had just a single "extreme" pick on my ballot this week with Missouri checking in at No. 24. Three other voters had the Tigers higher, including Missouri beat writer Dave Matter at No. 22 and my colleague Shannon Ryan the highest at No. 21. It won't be a Top 25 Braggin' Rights game in name, but it also won't be that far off.
