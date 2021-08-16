Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Marquette
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents:
Nov. 15 - Marquette
Last year’s record: 13-14, 8-11 Big East (9th)
Top returning player: Justin Lewis carved out a role for the Golden Eagles as a true freshman, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game. The serious roster turnover following coach Steve Wojciechowski’s firing and Shaka Smart’s hiring could open the door for the Baltimore native to go from backup forward to crucial starter in 2021-22.
Biggest offseason loss: Take your pick. Dawson Garcia transferred to North Carolina. D.J. Carton turned pro and signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Charlotte Hornets after going undrafted. Koby McEwen headed back out west to Weber State. Jamal Cain moved on to Oakland. Theo John will square off against Garcia after transferring to Duke. That’s only Marquette’s top five scorers from 2020-21.
Best addition: It’s a complete rebuild for Smart after signing three more freshmen after reaffirming the commitment of two others and adding four transfers. While former George Mason guard Tyler Kolek was the Atlantic-10 Freshman of the Year, veteran guard Darryl Morsell could be the most important addition. Morsell earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020-21 and will inject a veteran presence into what is essentially a brand new team.
