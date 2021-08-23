Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down Missouri
Dec. 22 - Missouri
Dec. 22 - Missouri
Last year’s record: 16-10, 8-8 SEC (7th)
Top returning player: It might be the Kobe Brown show in Columbia, Mo., this season. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward is Missouri’s top returning scorer and rebounder after putting up eight points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Number he put up playing just. 21.3 minutes per game despite starting all 26 for the Tigers.
Biggest offseason loss: Missouri’s top four scorers from last season won’t return. Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon went undrafted but landed on Summer League rosters with the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, respectively. Xavier Pinson transferred but stayed in the SEC by landing at LSU, and Mark Smith will play for his third team in five years with a super senior season at Kansas State.
Best addition: Missouri's quintet of freshmen includes Brown’s younger brother, Kaleb, but none of them rose above three-star status. The Tigers' revamped roster does include four transfer, though. DaJuan Gordon has the power conference experience and was basically a swap with Kansas State for Smith, but Green Bay’s Amari Davis was the most productive last season. The 6-3, 170-pound guard averaged 17.2 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Phoenix.
