The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents:
Nov. 29 - Notre Dame
Last year’s record: 11-15, 7-11 ACC (11th)
Top returning player: Notre Dame’s top three scorers from 2020-21 all return this season. At the top of that list is 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard, who not only led the Fighting Irish in scoring last year at 14.6 points per game, but also averaged a team-high 5.8 assists. Fellow seniors Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin round out that top scoring trio.
Biggest offseason loss: Laszewski's return answers some of Notre Dame’s frontcourt questions, but the big one is how the Irish will replace Juwan Durham. The 6-11 forward, who put up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game last season, turned pro is on the Atlanta Hawks’ Summer League roster. Durham was essentially Notre Dame’s defensive rock the last three seasons.
Best addition: Four-star guard Blake Wesley was Notre Dame’s top recruit in the Class of 2021, but he’s joining a fairly crowded backcourt alongside fellow freshman J.R. Konieczny. While Yale transfer Paul Atkinson isn’t the same caliber defender as Durham, the 6-10 forward will provide needed frontcourt help and did average 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 2019-20, which was his last season on the court given the Ivy League cancelling the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19.
