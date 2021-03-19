College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Juwan Howard Illinois game

Michigan coach Juwan Howard certainly didn’t like what he saw out of his team during Tuesday night’s 76-53 loss to Illinois. ‘I call it a horror film,’ Howard said.

 Mike Mulholland/Mlive.com
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 142: Let's talk title(s)

Episode 142: Let's talk title(s)

You can really lean in to the second batch of first round NCAA tournament games from Indianapolis (and the surrounding Big Ten environs). No Illinois game to "worry" about. Probably(?) not even work. March. Basketball. What a weekend.

Just like yesterday, I've got the rundown on the games you should prioritize if you have to. All based on how watchable I think they'll be, of course:

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro; 11:45 a.m., truTV

There's a real chance UNCG's Isaiah Miller is the most exciting player in the tournament. A 6-foot guard with bunnies!

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona; 3 p.m., TBS

Cue to camera operation: Give us plenty of pans to Rick Pitino on the Iona bench.

No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure; 12:45 p.m., TNT

If LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas gets on a heater ... watch out.

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara; 2:30 p.m., truTV

I'm hoping this falls under the highly watchable category with UCSB pulling the upset. I've got the Gauchos in my bracket.

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon; 5:25 p.m., TBS

Luka Garza vs. Asbjorn Mitgaard. Enough said. Best post matchup of the day.

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake; 3:30 p.m., TNT

Drake's Joseph Yesufu really held it down for all the former N-G All-Staters out there in the First Four. Unfortunately, USC's Evan Mobley is about to do bad things to the Bulldogs.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio; 6:15 p.m., truTV

Ohio guard Jason Preston is, as many people have said, a "poor man's LaMelo Ball." That still makes him pretty good.

No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland; 6:10 p.m., CBS

Tune in just on the off chance UConn guard James Bouknight goes bonkers.

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown; 11:15 a.m., CBS

We've reached "Watch it if you're going after a full day of hoops" territory. Uh ... Patrick Ewing?

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri; 6:25 p.m., TNT

First chance to see former Illini Mark Smith in the NCAA tournament. I guess that's something. 

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 UCLA; 8:40 p.m., CBS

Tyger Campbell has the best hair in the tournament.

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU; 8:57 p.m., TNT

The closest to "Pac-12 After Dark" we're getting.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian; 8:50 p.m., truTV

There's always the chance Texas freshman Greg Brown will put somebody on a poster.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington; 12:15 p.m., TBS

More curious to see how Kansas fares after bringing its team piecemeal to Indy because of COVID-19 protocols. 

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Texas Southern; 2 p.m., CBS

Don't expect much of a game.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State; 8:20 p.m., TBS

Expect even less.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos