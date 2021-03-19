Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
You can really lean in to the second batch of first round NCAA tournament games from Indianapolis (and the surrounding Big Ten environs). No Illinois game to "worry" about. Probably(?) not even work. March. Basketball. What a weekend.
Just like yesterday, I've got the rundown on the games you should prioritize if you have to. All based on how watchable I think they'll be, of course:
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro; 11:45 a.m., truTV
There's a real chance UNCG's Isaiah Miller is the most exciting player in the tournament. A 6-foot guard with bunnies!
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona; 3 p.m., TBS
Cue to camera operation: Give us plenty of pans to Rick Pitino on the Iona bench.
No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure; 12:45 p.m., TNT
If LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas gets on a heater ... watch out.
No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara; 2:30 p.m., truTV
I'm hoping this falls under the highly watchable category with UCSB pulling the upset. I've got the Gauchos in my bracket.
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon; 5:25 p.m., TBS
Luka Garza vs. Asbjorn Mitgaard. Enough said. Best post matchup of the day.
No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake; 3:30 p.m., TNT
Drake's Joseph Yesufu really held it down for all the former N-G All-Staters out there in the First Four. Unfortunately, USC's Evan Mobley is about to do bad things to the Bulldogs.
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio; 6:15 p.m., truTV
Ohio guard Jason Preston is, as many people have said, a "poor man's LaMelo Ball." That still makes him pretty good.
No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland; 6:10 p.m., CBS
Tune in just on the off chance UConn guard James Bouknight goes bonkers.
No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown; 11:15 a.m., CBS
We've reached "Watch it if you're going after a full day of hoops" territory. Uh ... Patrick Ewing?
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri; 6:25 p.m., TNT
First chance to see former Illini Mark Smith in the NCAA tournament. I guess that's something.
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 UCLA; 8:40 p.m., CBS
Tyger Campbell has the best hair in the tournament.
No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU; 8:57 p.m., TNT
The closest to "Pac-12 After Dark" we're getting.
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian; 8:50 p.m., truTV
There's always the chance Texas freshman Greg Brown will put somebody on a poster.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington; 12:15 p.m., TBS
More curious to see how Kansas fares after bringing its team piecemeal to Indy because of COVID-19 protocols.
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Texas Southern; 2 p.m., CBS
Don't expect much of a game.
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State; 8:20 p.m., TBS
Expect even less.
