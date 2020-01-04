Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down some stats
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jumping back into Illinois basketball coverage after devoting nearly a week to following Illini football in the Bay Area and at the Redbox Bowl had me poring over some advanced metrics to just get back in touch with college hoops. Stats don't always paint a full picture by themselves, but they can be illuminating.
Here's a breakdown of where the Illini stand in several areas per KenPom, which as a reminder don't include games against non-Division I teams. All the good things from the win against Lindenwood don't count. Some good. Some bad.
Offensive rebounding
Let's start with a high point this season. Illinois doesn't have the top offensive rebounding percentage in the country anymore — even after hauling in 20 on Thursday at Michigan State — but the Illini are still the No. 4 team in the country behind Mississippi State, Houston and Saint Peter's. Illinois gets back 39.4 percent of its misses, with freshman center Kofi Cockburn a big reason. He ranks seventh in the nation individually in the metric.
Disparity of points
Illinois ranking 331st nationally in three-point percentage isn't exactly a surprise given the team's readily apparent struggles behind the arc. That said, how the Illini are scoring their points this season has also been affected. Three-pointers account for just 19.2 percent of Illinois' points (350th nationally), while the Illini rank 12th with 59.9 percent of their points coming on two-pointers. The other 20.9 percent of the points have come at the free throw line.
Less foul trouble
Speaking of the free throw line, Illinois is sending its opponents there much less frequently this season. The Illini are No. 6 in the country in free throw rate (free throw attempts allowed divided by field goal attempts allowed). They were 338th last year and 350th the year before.
Not so fast
Illinois' adjusted tempo (total possessions divided by minutes) is down this season. The Illini rank 187th in the country after checking in at 52nd a year ago. Thursday's game highlighted the difference. Michigan State doesn't play with an adjusted tempo all that much higher than Illinois, but the Spartans always seemed poised to push the ball with point guard Cassius Winston looking for that opportunity every possible possession. Winston was simply in the right spot to receive a pass, say off a Michigan State defensive rebound, and book it up the court.
Two-foul participation
Brad Underwood addressed how he treats a player picking up two fouls in the first half after Thursday's game at Michigan State where he sat Cockburn for nearly 11 minutes after the 7-footer got his second. Only the coaches from Western Illinois, Navy, South Carolina (maybe he got it from Frank Martin), Belmont, Kansas State, Gardner-Webb and Virginia have a tighter leash.
Tourney résumé problem
The Illini's nonconference schedule did them no favors this season. For one, it ranks as the 318th toughest in the country. So ... not all that tough. Secondly, Illinois lost all three of its notable games (Arizona, Miami and Missouri).
