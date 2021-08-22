Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down St. Francis (Pa.)
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball schedule boasts a nonconference slate featuring a handful of high major opponents and the typical fare of every high major schedule — home games against low major schools. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what you need to know about each of the 12 possible opponents:
Dec. 18 - St. Francis (Pa.)
Last year’s record: 6-16, 5-13 NEC (T-9th)
Top returning player: Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel has to be thrilled about the bonus year of eligibility granted to every player following the COVID-19 affected 2020-21 season. Not only does Krimmel have eight of his top nine players returning from last year, but that group is led by super senior leading scorer Ramiir Dixon-Conover. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard earned All-NEC honors last season after averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Biggest offseason loss: There’s only player to choose from given the lack of turnover on the St. Francis (Pa.) roster. The only player out of last year’s top nine that won’t return in 2021-22 is 6-4 wing Bryce Laskey, who entered the transfer portal in late July (too late to be immediately eligible somewhere else without a waiver) and hasn’t landed at a new program yet. Laskey averaged 7.5 points last season.
Best addition: No one. There’s not a single newcomer on the Red Flash roster.
