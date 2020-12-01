Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down the AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois broke into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. It's the first time the Illini have been a top five program since the 2004-05. Only 15 years, eight months and 16 days passed between Illinois being voted No. 1 in the final poll of the 2004-05 season (before the NCAA tournament) and cracking the top five Monday.
So let's dive a little deeper into that new AP Top 25:
— Illinois was ranked in the top five by 41 of the 63 voters or 65.1 percent. Full disclosure (since it's public anyway), I was one of four voters to rank the Illini third. There were 24 voters who had Illinois fourth and 13 that ranked the Illini fifth.
— Illinois was just six points shy of tying Wisconsin for the No. 4 spot.
— The Illini received at least one vote in 11 of the 25 available positions. That's down from receiving at least one vote in 16 different spots last week.
— The lowest Illinois was ranked No. 16 by WTOP Radio's Dave Preston, who is based in Washington, D.C. Preston has ranked Illinois five spots below average over 12 weeks.
— Since we're at full disclosure, my "biases" involve biases toward Furman (ranked five spots above average over five weeks) and toward Mississippi State (ranked four spots above average over 14 weeks).
— If you want to know more about the AP Top 25 and its voters every week, check out CollegePollTracker.com.
— I had just three "extreme" picks on my ballot this week. That included Wisconsin at No. 10 (six spots below actual ranking), North Carolina at No. 19 (five spots below ranking) and Alabama at No. 20 (10 spots above nominal ranking among others receiving votes).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).