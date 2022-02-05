Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down the Big Ten's Saturday slate
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There hasn't been a more complete slate of Big Ten games on a Saturday than what the conference will put out today. On a rather terrific Saturday of college basketball in general. Let's take a look at the matchups ranked 1-5 based on interest and intrigue:
1. No. 18 Illinois at Indiana; 11 a.m., ESPN
No question this is the Big Ten's best game today. The Illini have beaten two top 15 teams in the last 11 days (Michigan State and Wisconsin) and now at full strength appear to be trending in the right direction again. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, have been hanging around the "others receiving votes" part of the AP Top 25 for a couple weeks. A win against Illinois would have a very good chance of pushing Indiana into the ranks of the ranked.
2. Michigan at No. 4 Purdue; 1:30 p.m., FOX
The Wolverines have won four of their last five games. Of course, save for a road win at Indiana (the Hoosiers' only loss at Assembly Hall this year), Michigan's recent success has come against the bottom of the Big Ten. Purdue ... is not that. If the Boilermakers are cooking offensively, the Wolverines might not have a chance.
3. No. 13 Michigan State at Rutgers; 3 p.m., FS1
Rutgers has come away with some upsets playing at the RAC, beating both Purdue and Iowa at the "Trapezoid of Terror." This is another opportunity for the Scarlet Knights, who play a similar grind-it-out style as Michigan State. Rutgers beat Iowa 48-46. Don't be surprised if neither team scores all that much more Saturday.
4. Penn State at No. 11 Wisconsin; 5 p.m., BTN
One would imagine Wisconsin has a little motivation to get back on track against Penn State after losing Wednesday at Illinois. While Johnny Davis did put up 22 points and 15 rebounds against the Illini, he wasn't very efficient. Not sure Penn State has the horses to slow down the Badgers' sophomore from another monster game.
5. Northwestern at Nebraska, Noon, BTN
Fans are still showing up at Pinnacle Bank Arena (or at least they did when Illinois made the trip to Lincoln, Neb.). So there will probably still be some interest in this game. As far as fans tuning in on TV? Maybe not.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).