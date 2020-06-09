Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down the Gators
Illinois' strength of schedule in the 2020-21 season is going to be borderline off the charts. The Illini were already set to play high major opponents like Arizona (return game from last year), Missouri (Braggin' Rights), an ACC team (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) and somebody from the Big East (back in the Gavitt Games again).
Throw in 20 Big Ten games, and you're talking arguably one of the more difficult schedules in the country.
Two more games, though, will factor into that with Illinois' participation in the Emerald Coast Classic in November. Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Illinois will open with Florida and then play either Iowa State (potential showdown with former Illini turned Cyclones' grad transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands) or Oregon (area ties with Rantoul native Mike Mennenga on the Ducks' staff).
Since Florida is the for sure opening opponent, let's take a look at what the Gators will look like in 2020-21:
Florida returns three starters, but the two not coming back leave big holes to fill. Grad transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. was always going to be a one-year stopgap, but Mike White didn't do all that much to reinforce his frontcourt.
Michigan transfer Colin Castleton would need a waiver (who knows if he'll get one) to play immediately, so the Gators will likely have to rely solely on unproven sophomores Omar Payne and Jason Jitobo (a former Illini target like Castleton).
The bigger piece to replace is point guard Andrew Nembhard. The Canadian standout entered his name in the NBA draft, pulled it out and then announced he was transferring at the end of May. Nembhard started all 67 games he played the past two seasons and averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and three rebounds last season. Florida will likely have to turn to Cleveland State sit-out transfer Tyree Appleby or sophomore Tre Mann (Nembhard's backup). Neither's been fully tested in the SEC.
Where Florida's strength lies is on the wing. That's where starters Noah Locke, Scottie Lewis and Keyontae Johnson return from what was essentially a four-guard lineup last year with Nembhard the fourth. Johnson was the Gators' leading scorer last season at 14 points per game, and Lewis is a former five-star recruit that had some inconsistencies as a freshman in 2019-20.
