Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down the last AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Regardless of how the NCAA tournament plays out, Illinois will end the 2021-22 season ranked among the nation's best teams. The Illini checked in at No. 19 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season released Monday. Let's break it down one last time just for the Illini:
— Illinois appeared on 60 of 61 ballots this week. The only voter that left the Illini off his ballot was the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Murschel. He had them at No. 18 last week.
— Illinois was ranked as high as No. 13 in this week's poll. It was actually three votes in that spot courtesy the Arizona Daily Star's Bruce Pascoe, The Honolulu Star Advertiser's Stephen Tsai and the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow.
— The Illini received at least one vote from No. 13-23. Landing at No. 19 marked the 13th different spot in the AP Top 25 that they have occupied this season in 13 weeks being ranked.
— The two voters from the state of Illinois (yours truly and the Chicago Sun-Times' Steve Greenberg) had the Illini ranked No. 17 and No. 16, respectively. Seth Davis also had Illinois ranked at No. 17 despite the fact he said Sunday that Chattanooga would make the Sweet 16 and thus indicating an upset would happen Friday in Pittsburgh to knock the Illini out of the NCAA tournament.
— Landing in the final poll of the season marked a third straight year that's the case. That hadn't happened since the 2005-06 season, which was actually the end of a nine-year streak of being ranked in the final poll of the season.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).