Good Morning, Illini Nation: Breaking down this week's AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois was still ranked in this week's Associated Press Top 25 despite two losses last week. Here's how the whole poll broke down:
— Illinois was on 60 of 61 ballots last week as it jumped from No. 25 to No. 17. This week saw the Illini lose half that vote total, appearing on just 30 of 61 ballots.
— Illinois had the second largest slide in this week's poll, dropping seven spots from No. 17 to No. 24. The biggest belonged to Iowa State, which fell eight spots from No. 15 to No. 23.
— The non-consensus on where to rank Illinois, though, continued. The Illini were voted as high as No. 14 by the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell and the Lincoln Journal-Star's Chris Basnett. Then came at least one vote at Nos. 16-19 and 21-25.
— Auburn now has more first-place votes than Gonzaga and the top spot in the poll. Only the former was true last week. The Tigers, ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history received 45 of 61 first-place votes. Gonzaga got 15, and Arizona received a single first-place vote from my predecessor Paul Klee, who had Auburn at No. 1 last week and apparently changed his mind.
— The biggest vote disparity belongs to Southern California. The 16-2 Trojans received a vote as high as No. 8 from the Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson and were also completely left off the ballot of two voters. The Athletic's Seth Davis didn't vote for USC last week, but Jeff Rabjohns of 247Sports did at No. 16 before changing his mind this week apparently.
— My ballot only had three extreme picks where I ranked Villanova No. 21 (actually 14th), Florida State No. 24 (unranked) and Boise State No. 25 (also unranked).
