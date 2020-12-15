Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Unsurprisingly, Illinois dropped several spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25 after a 1-1 week saw the Illini win big at Duke and then fall flat in another Braggin' Rights game in a loss at Missouri. Here's how the latest poll shook out:
— Illinois appeared on 61 of 62 ballots this week. The outlier was also different. The Tuscaloosa News' Cecil Hurt dropped the Illini out of the top 25 entirely after their loss to Baylor, but now he has them at No. 17.
It's the Los Angeles' Times Scott Wolf who now has Illinois unranked. Wolf ranked Missouri 10th (an "extreme" pick more than five spots from the Tigers' actual ranking) and also had Duke No. 21.
— Illinois also appeared in 14 of the possible 25 slots on the collective ballots with much more variety, including at least one vote from Nos. 7-19. Eight voters still had the Illini ranked in the top 10.
— My ballot included the highest vote for Michigan State at No. 3 and also featured two "extreme" picks of Richmond at No. 20 and Virginia Tech at No. 23 Both the Spiders and Hokies lost last week. Both teams also still have a notable win on their résumé (even if Richmond's gets less good by the day as Kentucky craters).
— I've also continued to vote for Saint Louis (the one team on my ballot that's not in the AP Top 25). But I'm not alone. The Billikens appear on 39 total ballots. I've got them at No. 24, and so does the Chicago Tribune's Shannon Ryan. Great minds think alike.
— Having a hard time trying to get a read on specific college basketball teams in a pandemic? You're not alone. There's some real disparity in how a few teams are viewed by the AP voters. Like Tennessee, which is ranked as high as fifth and also unranked on a single ballot. Or both Wisconsin and Illinois, which top out at seventh (two ballots each) and bottom out as unranked (one each). Virginia has the same spread. Florida State's is eighth and unranked and both Ohio State and Clemson is ninth and unranked.
Definitely not a consensus so far among the AP Top 25 voters. Accusations of group think, which aren't uncommon and I argue are only partially accurate, are definitely harder to support this season.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).